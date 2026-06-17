NHC names Tropical Storm Arthur, first of 2026 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center said that the Atlantic basin's first named storm of the season has formed in the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Arthur was named on Wednesday morning, as it became a minimal tropical storm with top winds of 40 mph. The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast as the tropical storm is expected to come ashore in the next day.

Although it will not be a strong storm, it will likely drop several inches of rain and cause flooding in low-lying areas of Louisiana and Texas. Numerous flood watches were also issued for the region.

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Tropical Storm Arthur is not expected to remain a tropical storm for long; it will come ashore on Wednesday and quickly dissipate into a tropical depression.

Forecasters expect the 2026 season to be below average, as a strengthening El Niño typically creates unfavorable conditions for hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.