Florida's airports, attractions reopen following Hurricane Milton

While over 2 million customers remain without power, some Florida attractions and airports are reopening on Friday following Hurricane Milton.

Tampa International Airport said it plans to reopen on Friday at 8 a.m. The airport reopens after canceling over 1,000 flights over the last three days, according to Flight Aware. The airport has canceled 26% of its scheduled departures on Friday as operations slowly resume.

Orlando International Airport is also slowly returning to normal after allowing some arrivals late Thursday. The airport will resume departures on Friday. Even with being reopen, 22% of flights departing Orlando on Friday have been canceled.

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers will resume operations on Friday after canceling nearly 200 flights on Thursday. Like Tampa and Orlando, about one in five flights leaving Southwest Florida International have been canceled on Friday.

Although the major airports in Tampa and Orlando are resuming operations on Friday, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport said the airport will remain closed on Friday as officials continue assessing the damage there. The airport handles over 100 commercial flights per day.

Some major attractions are set to reopen on Friday as well. Disney said that Walt Disney World, Disney Springs and other areas will reopen Friday. Universal Orlando said that it would resume normal operations on Friday. SeaWorld Orlando will also reopen on Friday.

In Tampa, which was closer to where Hurricane Milton made landfall, Busch Gardens will remain closed on Friday.

Although in some parts of Florida, life is returning to normal, crews are still assessing the damage and picking up debris. Officials have warned residents to avoid downed power lines as crews work to restore service.

In addition to damage from Hurricane Milton's wind, rain and storm surge, it spawned dozens of tornadoes throughout the state.