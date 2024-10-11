'Very lucky to be alive': Florida homeowners survey damage from Hurricane Milton

Millions of people across Florida are now in recovery mode after Hurricane Milton tore through the state Wednesday night, wreaking havoc just weeks after Hurricane Helene did the same.

In Englewood Beach, residents returned to their homes Thursday to survey how widespread the damage was.

"Very lucky to be alive," one resident told Scripps News "It's just very sad."

And for many came the tough decision of what to do next.

"You know what, I'm rebuilding," another resident said. "Because it's the thing for me to do."

But as grief sets it, it becomes more clear that rebuilding is not something that will be easy.

"Power is out. Streetlights aren't working," one resident said. "No gas. Tensions are high. People are getting a little bad behavior in the line at the gas pumps."

Fallen trees, utility poles, and other debris litters the streets. Some roads remain impassable. But for a small community that's often overlooked when tragedy strikes, faith remains strong.

"It's always been a strong community," another resident said. "It's not like it used to be but it's still strong."

And despite the long road ahead, almost every resident Scripps News spoke to said they were hopeful, optimistic, and lucky to be alive.

The Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company, has launched a disaster relief campaign to help the victims in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

If you'd like to help the victims, you can click the link below for more information on how to donate. You can also text SCRIPPS to 50155 to donate.

Donate to hurricane relief efforts

Every dollar donated goes directly to those whose lives were devastated by the hurricanes.

The Scripps Howard Fund will match every dollar donated — up to $10,000 — to support the relief efforts.