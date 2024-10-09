Donate to hurricane relief efforts

The Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company, has launched a disaster relief campaign to help the victims in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

If you'd like to help the victims, you can scan the QR code below. It will take you to the Scripps News website where there is information about how to donate.

You can also text SCRIPPS to 50155 to donate.

Every dollar donated goes directly to those whose lives were devasted by the hurricanes.

The Scripps Howard Fund will match every dollar donated — up to $10,000 — to support the relief efforts.