Guam faces third powerful typhoon in months as Champi approaches

A typhoon warning is in effect for the U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands as Tropical Storm Champi bears down on the Pacific islands.

As of late Friday, Guam time, Tropical Storm Champi had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Forecasters said the storm was expected to become a typhoon early Saturday. Typhoons and hurricanes are the same type of tropical cyclone, with different names used depending on where they form.

Champi is expected to approach Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands early Sunday as a Category 2 typhoon. The National Weather Service said residents should prepare for winds of about 100 mph.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency urged Guam residents to prepare for the powerful storm.

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“Finish preparations for Tropical Storm Champi by sunset Saturday,” FEMA said. “Know your evacuation routes and available shelter locations before dangerous winds arrive. Monitor U.S. National Weather Service Guam for updates and follow local officials’ instructions to stay safe.”

The American Red Cross said this is the third strong typhoon to affect the region since April, following Super Typhoon Sinlaku and Super Typhoon Bavi.

“The back-to-back storms left a trail of devastation, and many people are still trying to rebuild their lives and homes,” the Red Cross said. “As residents prepare for this third storm, many are already carrying the physical, financial and emotional toll of the previous disasters. Those who lost their homes now face the possibility of being displaced again. Many families are still living in tents that must be taken down ahead of the storm, forcing them to seek refuge in shelters or with friends and relatives.”

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The Red Cross said more than 150 people from the U.S. mainland are traveling to the region to assist residents. The organization is also opening 13 shelters.

