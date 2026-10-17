Guam braces for Category 4 Typhoon Champi as eyewall approaches

The National Weather Service told residents of Guam to “brace for a sleepless night” after Typhoon Champi strengthened into a Category 4 cyclone.

As of early Sunday Guam time, Champi had sustained winds of 140 mph, with higher gusts. Officials said Guam could see 8 to 14 inches of rain, peak winds of 130 to 150 mph and gusts of up to 180 mph.

While the eye could remain off Guam’s coast, the eyewall is expected to hit the island Sunday.

Officials have urged residents to evacuate vulnerable areas near the coast. Numerous shelters have opened, with several reaching capacity hours before landfall.

Guam and Rota are under typhoon warnings, while Saipan and Tinian are preparing for tropical storm-force conditions. However, a small shift in the storm’s path could worsen conditions in the Northern Mariana Islands.

“Although the center could pass south of the island, the worst conditions are in the eyewall, which surrounds the center and could potentially sit over southern Guam,” the National Weather Service said. “Any deviation north could bring worse conditions to Rota, Tinian, and Saipan, but that is looking less likely due to Champi’s continuous westward motion.”

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The American Red Cross said this is the third strong typhoon to affect the region since April, following Super Typhoon Sinlaku and Super Typhoon Bavi.

“The back-to-back storms left a trail of devastation, and many people are still trying to rebuild their lives and homes,” the Red Cross said. “As residents prepare for this third storm, many are already carrying the physical, financial and emotional toll of the previous disasters. Those who lost their homes now face the possibility of being displaced again. Many families are still living in tents that must be taken down ahead of the storm, forcing them to seek refuge in shelters or with friends and relatives.”

The Red Cross said more than 150 people from the U.S. mainland are traveling to the region to assist residents. The organization is also opening 13 shelters.

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