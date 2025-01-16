Forecasters warn extreme cold could reach Gulf Coast during holiday weekend

An Arctic front is expected to plunge south, well into the U.S. on Sunday and Monday, bringing some of the coldest conditions in years to many sections of the nation.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures 30-40 degrees below average are possible in the High Plains, with much of the rest of the U.S. experiencing temperatures that are at least 20 degrees below normal.

The National Weather Service also said that high temperatures could remain subzero in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest where subzero lows could bottom at minus 20.

Even though the most dangerous conditions are expected in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, dangerously cold conditions are expected to reach the Gulf Coast.

"The Rockies, Northern Plains, and Upper Midwest should see minimum wind chills of -30°F or colder Saturday into Tuesday. This poses a great risk of hypothermia and frostbite to exposed skin. Have a cold weather survival kit if traveling," the National Weather Service said.

A wind chill of minus 30 could cause frostbite within 15 minutes.

An amplified jet stream is expected to help usher in the cold weather early next week. Although mid-range forecasts are calling for cold conditions to persist well into next week, the dangerously chilly weather should subside by Wednesday for most of the U.S., forecasters say.