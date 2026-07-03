Extreme heat temporarily shuts down Great American State Fair in DC

Cities and towns across the country are making adjustments to their Fourth of July celebrations as extreme heat grips much of the Northeast and Midwest.

In Washington, organizers temporarily shut down the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, saying conditions had become unsafe as the heat index reached 103 degrees.

The fair is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, though organizers said that could change depending on conditions. No changes have been announced for Saturday’s events, which are expected to include live performances, an appearance by President Donald Trump and a fireworks show.

The shutdown comes as a heat wave continues to grip much of the region. More than 20 cities tied or broke record high temperatures Thursday, and forecasters expect even more records to fall Friday.

The extreme temperatures have forced communities to cancel or postpone Fourth of July events. Philadelphia canceled its Fourth of July parade despite the city's historic role as the birthplace of the Declaration of Independence.

Some cities, including Washington, have opened cooling centers where people can escape the heat, cool off in air conditioning and access drinking water.

Health experts recommend taking precautions if you plan to spend time outdoors, including staying hydrated, wearing a hat and sunglasses, applying sunscreen and taking frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

They also urge parents to keep a close eye on children, who may not recognize the early signs of heat exhaustion or other heat-related illnesses while playing outside.