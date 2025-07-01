U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
You can now rent Michael Jordan's onetime Highland Park estate. Here's how

If you're hoping to stay in a house where a six-time NBA champion once lived, it's going cost you.
Thibault Camus/AP/Champions Point LLC
Posted

Have you ever dreamed of living the lavish life of a celebrity? Well, now you can.

A Chicago-area mansion once owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan can now be rented on Airbnb. According to the listing, the 7.39-acre estate — called Champions Point — is located in Highland Park, Illinois, and boasts 12 bedrooms, 17.5 bathrooms, and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Airbnb describes the estate as a "private oasis," featuring a movie theater, commercial gym, cigar lounge, wine cellar, pool tables, bars, and salt water aquariums. The property also comes with a professional grade golf putting green, a private pond stocked with fish, a zero-entry infinity pool, and — of course — a full basketball court.

The gated property, which is now owned by real estate investor John Cooper, was purchased for $9.5 million in 2024 after it spent years on the market and saw numerous price reductions.

"Champions Point has always been a legendary estate," Cooper said in a statement. "Now, we're making it possible for more people to experience that magic firsthand through our partnership with Airbnb Luxe. Whether it's a family retreat, milestone celebration, or unforgettable getaway with friends, this estate offers an unparalleled experience in luxury living."

The massive property is available to rent through Airbnb Luxe — the company's ultra-premium service — or it can be reserved directly at championspointe.com. However, if you're hoping to stay in a house where a six-time NBA champion once lived, it's going cost you.

The listing not only requires a minimum seven-night stay, but a weeklong vacation over Labor Day weekend, for example, would reportedly cost just over $120,000 — about $17,000 per night.

