3 killed, including suspect, in Rhode Island ice rink shooting

Three people have died following a shooting that broke out during a youth ice hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena. Three people, including the suspected gunman, were killed in the shooting. Three more people were hospitalized in critical condition, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

“It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute,” Goncalves said.

Further details about victims were not immedately available.

“I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved,” Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is sending agents to assist state and local authorities with the investigation.

Pawtucket is just north of Providence and is the state’s fourth-largest city.

"I’m devastated to learn of the shooting in Pawtucket," said Rep. Katherine Clark (D-RI), the U.S. House Democratic Whip. "What should have been a unifying community event has now become another senseless tragedy. Congress needs to pass commonsense legislation to end this cycle of gun violence once and for all."