Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

WSJ reporter publishes first story since release in prisoner swap with Russia

Evan Gershkovich's article focuses on the Department for Counterintelligence Operations, also known as DKRO.
Biden Russia Prisoner Swap
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Reporter Evan Gershkovich waves to members of the media during his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following his release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Biden Russia Prisoner Swap
Posted

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has published his first article since being released from a Russian prison.

In "Tracking Putin’s Most Feared Secret Agency—From Inside a Russian Prison and Beyond," Gershkovich and his colleagues reveal new details about the Russian unit responsible for his arrest.

He was arrested and charged with espionage in 2023 while working for the Wall Street Journal. Prior to his release, Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison.

RELATED STORY | President Biden finalized prisoner swap 1 hour before he dropped out of the presidential race

Gershkovich's article focuses on the Department for Counterintelligence Operations, also known as DKRO. Gershkovich writes that little is publicly known about the unit, but it holds increasing importance to the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the report, the DKRO has overseen the arrests of hundreds of Russians accused of espionage and has specifically targeted Americans on Russian soil.

Gershkovich was freed from Russian captivity in August as part of a multinational prisoner swap. Upon arriving in the U.S., he was greeted by family members, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

RELATED STORY | U.S. citizens released in Russian prisoner swap return to American soil

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.