WSJ reporter publishes first story since release in prisoner swap with Russia

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has published his first article since being released from a Russian prison.

In "Tracking Putin’s Most Feared Secret Agency—From Inside a Russian Prison and Beyond," Gershkovich and his colleagues reveal new details about the Russian unit responsible for his arrest.

He was arrested and charged with espionage in 2023 while working for the Wall Street Journal. Prior to his release, Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison.

Gershkovich's article focuses on the Department for Counterintelligence Operations, also known as DKRO. Gershkovich writes that little is publicly known about the unit, but it holds increasing importance to the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the report, the DKRO has overseen the arrests of hundreds of Russians accused of espionage and has specifically targeted Americans on Russian soil.

Gershkovich was freed from Russian captivity in August as part of a multinational prisoner swap. Upon arriving in the U.S., he was greeted by family members, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

