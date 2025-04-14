VP Vance fumbles trophy while celebrating Ohio State at the White House

Vice President JD Vance fumbled the NCAA championship trophy while honoring the Ohio State Buckeyes at the White House on Monday.

While posing for photos outside the White House with the football team, Vance attempted to lift the trophy from a table when its base fell off. Players were seen laughing in the background as Vance retrieved the base and set it back in place.

RELATED STORY | Ohio State wins first 12-team College Football Playoff

He then removed the top of the trophy and posed for the photo. President Donald Trump was also present, holding an Ohio State helmet for the picture.

Vance, who earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State in 2009, joined the ceremony as a proud alum.

Ohio State won the national championship in January, defeating Notre Dame. It was the school’s ninth national title.

