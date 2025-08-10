Photowalks: Canada's Sunshine Coast

Famous for its breathtaking coastal views, charming seaside towns, and lush rainforest trails, Canada’s Sunshine Coast offers travelers a unique experience infused with natural beauty, rich Indigenous culture, and vibrant local life.

Join photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham as he reflects on his journey through this stunning region, sharing invaluable insights on how to capture breathtaking photos — all with just a smartphone.

Explore essential photography tips in this special episode of "Photowalks" as you meander along the Sunshine Coast, immersing yourself in the heart and soul of this Canadian gem.