U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

USDA says November SNAP payments to be completed nationwide by Monday

SNAP payments delayed by the shutdown will resume, with USDA aiming to get all November benefits to recipients by Monday.
SNAP payments delayed by the shutdown will resume, with USDA aiming to get all November benefits to recipients by Monday. (Scripps News)
USDA says November SNAP payments to be completed nationwide by Monday
SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a gas station.
Posted

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said all SNAP recipients should receive their November payments by Monday “at the latest” after a weekslong delay caused by the recent government shutdown.

The suspension of SNAP benefits stressed millions of recipients and placed a larger burden on food banks trying to fill the gaps. It also sparked confusion among states as courts weighed whether the federal government was obligated to cover states’ SNAP payments during the shutdown.

As a result, some states paid full benefits, others paid partial benefits and some paid none.

“We immediately last night began moving out, making sure the program continues unabated starting once the government reopened, and hopefully by the end of this week most will receive it, at the very latest on Monday,” Rollins said Thursday on CNN.

RELATED STORY | President Trump signs spending bill approved by Congress, ending longest government shutdown in history

She noted that timing could still vary by state.

“Keep in mind the SNAP program is funded by the federal government, but it is the 50 states, each with its own infrastructure, that move that money out — a patchwork that made it so complicated,” she said.

An estimated 42 million Americans use SNAP, representing 12 percent of the U.S. population.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.