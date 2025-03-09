US Secret Service shoot armed man near White house while Trump is away

U.S. Secret Service personnel were reportedly involved in a shooting overnight following an armed encounter with a person of interest near the White House.

Authorities said the incident occurred after they were informed about a "suicidal individual" who was possibly traveling from Indiana to Washington D.C.

RELATED STORY | Task force probing attempts to kill Trump recommends changes to Secret Service

"Around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the individual's parked vehicle near 17th and F Streets, NW," the Secret Service said in a statement. "They also saw an individual on foot matching the description nearby. As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown."

RELATED STORY | Secret Service adds robotic dogs to their arsenal of protection

Officials said no injuries were reported by responding Secret Service personnel. President Donald Trump was reportedly in Florida at the time of the incident.

The Secret Service said the Metropolitan Police Department's Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team is conducting an investigation into the incident, as is standard procedure for all officer-involved shootings in Washington D.C.