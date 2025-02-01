The theme of Black History Month 2025 is ‘African Americans and Labor’

Black History Month has been around since 1926, and except for the first two years, each year features a different theme.

Last year’s theme was African Americans and the Arts. The year before, the theme was Black Resistance.

This year’s theme: African Americans and Labor.

The theme was developed by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

"The theme, 'African Americans and Labor,' intends to encourage broad reflections on intersections between Black people’s work and their workplaces in all their iterations and key moments, themes, and events in Black history and culture across time and space and throughout the U.S., Africa, and the Diaspora," the Association for the Study of African American Life and History said. "Like religion, social justice movements, and education, studying African Americans’ labor and labor struggles are important organizing for new interpretations and reinterpretations of the Black past, present, and future. Such new considerations and reconsiderations are even more significant as the historical forces of racial oppression gather new and renewed strength in the 21st century."

Groups celebrating Black History Month are including this year’s theme as part of their commemorations. For instance, the National Museum of African American History and Culture has curated "Slavery’s Wake: Making Black Freedom in the World" which "immerses visitors in the freedom-making practices of Black communities navigating both the histories and the legacies of racial slavery and colonialism."

The museum said it is hosting an array of events, programs and tours honoring African Americans and Labor, it said.

This year's Black History Month comes at a time when diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being eroded in the federal workforce by President Donald Trump. President Trump has also signed executive orders aimed at eliminating DEI programs from private companies that have contracts with the federal government.

The NAACP has opposed President Trump's measures to eliminate DEI from the workplace.

President Trump has argued that DEI programs emphasize diversity instead of merit.