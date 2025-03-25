Watch Now
United Airlines flight to China had to turn around after a pilot forgot their passport

Ultimately, the flight landed in Shanghai six hours behind schedule with a new crew.
A United Airlines plane headed to China had to divert back to California hours into the flight because one of the pilots forgot their passport.

The flight had taken off from Los Angeles and was headed to Shanghai on Saturday with 257 passengers and 17 crew members on board, the airline said.

United said they were two hours into the flight when the plane had to turn around and head back to the U.S.

The plane landed in San Francisco, and a new crew took over hours later.

Ultimately, the flight landed in Shanghai six hours behind schedule.

NBC News reported that the passengers were given meal vouchers and compensation.

