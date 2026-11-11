United Airlines blocks AI assistants from booking flights

United Airlines has announced that it won't allow AI assistants to book tickets on behalf of travelers.

The airline said these bots, like Meta's Muse and OpenAI's Dots, can "expose sensitive information, and actions taken by these tools may result in unintended purchases, account changes, or use of MileagePlus miles."

United said it will prohibit the use of "unauthorized, third-party personal AI agents or assistants."

RELATED STORY | United Airlines denies allowing free flight changes over Trump airport name

"Corporate leaders in the banking and retail industries have taken similar actions regarding AI agents and we encourage others to consider measures that preserve the data and security of their customers and strengthen safety," United Airlines said in a release. "We will also update our Digital Trust Center so customers can better understand what these new restrictions mean for them, how to protect their accounts, and where to get help if an agent takes an unintended action."

The airline added that it will continue to evaluate how the tools interact with its services.