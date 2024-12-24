TSA stops passenger with dozens of firecrackers and knives in her carry-on

A passenger was detained at Los Angeles International Airport for having fireworks and knives in her carry-on luggage, the TSA said last week.

A woman had dozens of small fireworks, a number of knives and replica guns and pepper spray in her carry-on when she attempted to fly to Philadelphia on December 15.

TSA screening prompted a search of the bag. Police interviewed the passenger and the bomb squad confiscated the fireworks.

“The sheer number of prohibited items discovered in a single carry-on bag is extremely concerning,” TSA official Jason Pantages said in a statement. “Let this incident serve as a reminder to all travelers to double-check the contents of your bag prior to coming to the airport.”

While certain items, including knives and replica guns, can be transported in checked baggage, the TSA says explosives are never permitted aboard planes, whether in carry-on or checked baggage.