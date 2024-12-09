Passenger detained after allegedly trying to divert flight from Mexico to US

A passenger aboard Mexican airline, Volaris, was arrested after allegedly attempting to divert the flight to the United States "by use of force," the airline said in a statement.

Volaris said the plane was flying from Central Mexico to Tijuana when a passenger tried to forcibly redirect the aircraft.

The plane made an emergency landing at Guadalajara International Airport where the suspect was handed over to authorities.

The U.S. National Guard was notified of the incident.

The airline said the crew and passengers were safe and were able to reach their destination.

Officials have not said what type of force was used or where in the United States the person demanded to go.