Trump reacts to Rosie O'Donnell moving to Ireland after his election victory

Following their Wednesday meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin fielded questions from reporters in the Oval Office when a nearly two-decade-long feud involving the president and Rosie O'Donnell was brought up

"Ireland is known for very happy, fun, loving people — great attitude, many in this room that I've met," one reporter told Martin. "Why in the world would you let Rosie O'Donnell move to Ireland?"

"I like that question," President Trump quickly responded.

He then asked the the Irish prime minister whether he knew who O'Donnell was, before saying, "You're better off not knowing."

The comments come a day after O'Donnell, an American comedian and actress who has had multiple spats with President Trump over the years, opened up about why she chose to flee the United States following his reelection.

In a video posted to the former "The View" co-host's TikTok account, O'Donnell revealed that she moved to Ireland on Jan. 15 — five days before President Trump's inauguration — and is "in the process" of applying for Irish citizenship.

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say," O'Donnell declared. "The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming, and I'm very grateful."

Later in the more than nine minute monologue, the 62-year-old "A League of Their Own" and "The Flinstones" star goes on to explain that she misses her kids and friends, but explained what brought her to make the move.

"When, you know, it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," she said. "It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know."

In 2006, long before now President Trump decided to get involved in politics, O'Donnell said on "The View" that "he annoys me on a multitude of levels," while also mocking his hair and voice. Trump responded by calling O'Donnell "a woman out of control."

The jabs continued for over a decade. More recently, then-candidate Trump made a joke about O'Donnell during the 2015 presidential debate when Hillary Clinton accused him of making derogatory remarks toward women in the past.

"Only Rosie O'Donnell," he responded, garnering laughter and applause from the audience.