Trump puts 75-day hold on law that could ban TikTok in the US

Hours after his inauguration, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to postpone a law that would have banned TikTok from operating in the United States.

The presidential order calls for a 75-day hold on the law to give the incoming Trump administration time to determine a course forward that protects U.S. national security while avoiding shutting down TikTok. President Trump has also directed the attorney general to not enforce the law during that time period.

"I have the unique constitutional responsibility for the national security of the United States, the conduct of foreign policy, and other vital executive functions," the proclamation reads. "To fulfill those responsibilities, I intend to consult with my advisors, including the heads of relevant departments and agencies on the national security concerns posed by TikTok, and to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans."

Speaking from the Oval Office while signing a slew of executive orders, President Trump also floated the idea of a deal where the U.S. government could take partial ownership of TikTok so it could remain operational in the U.S.

"You'd take 50% of TikTok for the approval that TikTok can continue in business," he said.

This comes after TikTok users in the U.S. were greeted with a message on Saturday night saying the app was no longer available due to a law that went into effect Jan. 19. The app was also removed from the Apple Store and Google Play.

TikTok ultimately restored service for U.S. users less than 24 hours after the platform went dark, citing efforts from then President-elect Trump to keep the app operational nationwide.

"Thanks for your patience and support," a message read Sunday when users opened the app. "As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S..!"

Congress passed a bipartisan bill into law in April of last year that required TikTok to either divest from its China-based parent company ByteDance, sell the platform to a U.S.-owned company, or face a shutdown on Jan. 19. Lawmakers cited security concerns over whether the Chinese government could force ByteDance to share user data and manipulate algorithms to influence U.S. public opinion.