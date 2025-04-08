Travel alert: Check your drivers license before the Real ID deadline

Attention travelers: It's time to take action and check your driver's license soon to see if it's Real ID-compliant.

With less than a month until the May 7 enforcement date, not having the proper identification could affect your travel plans.

How to check

Look at the top of your driver's license. If there’s a star, you’re good to go! If not, you might face challenges at airline security checkpoints.

What you need to know

Starting May 7, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will enforce the Real ID requirement. Travelers without a compliant ID or another acceptable form of identification may experience delays at airport security, which could put a damper on your vacation.

Plan ahead

It's wise to secure your Real ID as soon as possible to avoid missing your flight. With previous deadlines failing to take effect, many may think they have more time. However, the government seems determined this time.

The numbers don't lie

Recent TSA reports indicate that only 80% of travelers currently have an acceptable form of ID. This means many Americans are still traveling without a Real ID — don’t let that be you!

Alternatives available

Don't panic if your driver's license isn’t compliant. A valid passport is accepted as an alternative for air travel. However, be mindful that some DMV locations are experiencing long wait times due to the upcoming deadline.

Linking compliance with convenience, now is the time to ensure your travel plans go smoothly this summer. Safe travels, and don’t forget to check your ID!

