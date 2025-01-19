TikTok goes dark as US law banning app takes effect

TikTok users in the U.S. can no longer access the app.

Users were greeted with a message on Saturday night that said the app was no longer available due to a law that went into effect Jan. 19.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now," the message says.

Scripps News TikTok notifies U.S. users that the app is no longer available due to a new law.

The app was also removed from the Apple Store and Google Play.

TikTok warned that it would go dark in the U.S. on Sunday unless it got assurances from the Biden administration that it would not enforce a law that was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday. The Biden administration deferred any future action to the incoming Trump administration.

The law requires TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell to an American company. Absent of a sale, the app is no longer allowed to operate in the U.S. Lawmakers cited security concerns when passing the law in 2024. They worried the Chinese government could force ByteDance to share user data and manipulate algorithms to influence U.S. public opinion.

TikTok could get a reprieve from President-elect Donald Trump after he takes office on Monday. He reportedly said he "most likely" would give TikTok 90 more days to work out a deal that would allow the popular video-sharing platform to avoid a U.S. ban.

TikTok referenced Trump in its statement Saturday night.

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he would work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office," the statement says.