The Haitian community in Springfield is countering rumors with truth about culture and cuisine

On Tuesday, Scripps News spoke with professionals who work with the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio, where rumors have targeted Haitian immigrants since former President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims at the debate against Vice President Kamala Harris earlier in September.

It is hectic for us," said Rose-Thamar Joseph, the Operations Director at the Haitian Community Help & Support Center in Springfield. "Since we are here to help the community, we need to take care of the community in all the aspects — mentally, physically and financially."

The rumors were a shock, Joseph said, and an attack on the dignity of the Haitian community in the city.

"Our goal is to serve people with respect," Joseph said. "And what we're going to do — we have some projects in mind so we can help the Haitian people here regain their confidence and be more resilient, so we can build a stronger Haitian community here in Springfield."

Meeting rumors with the truth

"It was a shock. But it's still a shock. Hearing people continue to talk about these rumors — there's no proof that can say exactly 'this is what's happening,'" said Dolores Numa, an operations assistant at the center.

Numa says the community has worked to address rumors by sharing the truth about Haitian culture — particularly its food.

"We've been giving examples of what Haitians will eat," Numa said. "If you go over the social media, many Haitians post what we eat in the country. And if you have any ideas of local business, Haitian business that have a restaurant here — go there and try that. Give us your impression about our food."

RELATED STORY | Haitian immigrants hopeful Springfield, Ohio, will rise above political turmoil

"We are working for the community and we have to be strong. If we are not strong, the community is not going to be strong," Numa said.

Watch the full interview with Joseph and Numa in the video above.