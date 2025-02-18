Teen rescued after falling down a 50-foot mine shaft in Northern California

A 16-year-old boy was rescued after falling into a 50-foot mine shaft in Northern California last week.

The Placer County Fire Department and Auburn City Fire Department posted a video of the incredible rescue by their technical teams.

Officials said the teenage boy and his friends had entered a horizontal mine shaft about 180 feet into the side of a mountain to explore, rappelling approximately 40 to 50 feet down a vertical shaft using household ropes.

While they were climbing back up, the rope broke and the teen fell about 30 feet back to the bottom of the shaft. Officials said he tried to free-climb his way out before running out of strength.

The rescue team set up a complex rope system and air monitoring mechanism before rappelling to the victim. Officials said they secured him into a harness and brought him back up to safety.

The teen was then transported to a local trauma center for evaluation and treatment, officials said.

"This incident highlights the unique natural hazards ever-present within Placer County's beautiful and rugged landscape," county officials said.

Placer County is located in Tahoe National Forest.

