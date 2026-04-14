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Tax Day 2026 deals: Where to find freebies and discounts on April 15

A calendar with the 15th circled in red.
Debby Lowe/Shutterstock.com
A calendar with the 15th circled in red.
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April 15 is Tax Day. It can bring plenty of stress, but some businesses are offering discounts and freebies to help ease the anxiety.

Krispy Kreme
Buy a dozen doughnuts and get an Original Glazed dozen free with promo code TAXBREAK for online or in-app orders.

Wendy’s
Get a free 6-piece nuggets with a $5 purchase through the Wendy’s app.

Popeyes
Take 25% off a 3-piece tenders combo.

QDOBA
Rewards members who complete a short survey can unlock a $5 reward toward any full-sized entrée.

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Pizza Hut
Large three-topping pizzas are available for $10 when ordered online or through the app.

7-Eleven
Use code WRITEOFF to get $10.40 off any delivery order of $25 or more.

Hooters
Dine-in deal includes a $4.15 burger, $2.50 American draft beers and free kids meals.

Potbelly
Get a free Original sandwich with the purchase of an Original or Big sandwich using promo code BOGO online or in-app.

TurboTax
Claim a $25 credit towards an Uber ride to a TurboTax appointment.

Petco
Pups can get a free snack from the treat bar.

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