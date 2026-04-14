Tax Day 2026 deals: Where to find freebies and discounts on April 15

April 15 is Tax Day. It can bring plenty of stress, but some businesses are offering discounts and freebies to help ease the anxiety.
Krispy Kreme
Buy a dozen doughnuts and get an Original Glazed dozen free with promo code TAXBREAK for online or in-app orders.
Wendy’s
Get a free 6-piece nuggets with a $5 purchase through the Wendy’s app.
Popeyes
Take 25% off a 3-piece tenders combo.
QDOBA
Rewards members who complete a short survey can unlock a $5 reward toward any full-sized entrée.
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Pizza Hut
Large three-topping pizzas are available for $10 when ordered online or through the app.
7-Eleven
Use code WRITEOFF to get $10.40 off any delivery order of $25 or more.
Hooters
Dine-in deal includes a $4.15 burger, $2.50 American draft beers and free kids meals.
Potbelly
Get a free Original sandwich with the purchase of an Original or Big sandwich using promo code BOGO online or in-app.
TurboTax
Claim a $25 credit towards an Uber ride to a TurboTax appointment.
Petco
Pups can get a free snack from the treat bar.