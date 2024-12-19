Student and teacher killed in Wisconsin high school shooting identified

Two people killed in a Wisconsin school shooting Monday were identified late Wednesday.

An obituary on Wednesday identified one victim as Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, of Madison. She was a freshman at the school.

The Dane County medical examiner also said Wednesday night the second victim was 42-year-old Erin Michelle West.

The status of the six others who were injured in the shooting remained unchanged, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. Two people are in critical condition and four others are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Barnes said state law prohibited publication of the names of those injured in the shooting.

RELATED STORY | Police still investigating motive in deadly Wisconsin school shooting

Investigating the shooting

Figuring out the exact motive of a student shooter who killed two people in Madison, Wisconsin, is a top priority, police said on Tuesday.

“Everyone was targeted in this situation and everyone was put in danger,” said Barnes.

Authorities cautioned against people speculating about a motive and rumors circulating online, noting that they are going through evidence on devices used by the shooter and taken from her home.

On Monday night, police identified the shooter as Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha. Police said evidence suggested the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound but made clear that the official cause of death will be released by the county medical examiner.

Barnes told The Associated Press Wednesday the 15-year-old female student had two handguns but used only one during the attack. He did not know how she came by the guns.

Police say the girl's parents have cooperated with the investigation. Officials have not made a decision about whether to charge the parents in connection with the incident.