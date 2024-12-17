Victims of Wisconsin school shooting expected to be identified

At a news conference on Tuesday, officials could release the identities of a teacher and student who were killed Monday by a female teenage shooter at a Madison, Wisconsin, school.

Law enforcement officials will provide an update on the shooting Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. In addition to the two victims who died, two were in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as of Monday evening, and four others had non-life-threatening injuries, including two who were released from the hospital.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School, which includes students from kindergarten to the 12th grade.

Monday's shooting marked the 61st school shooting at an elementary or secondary school this year, per the Gun Violence Archive. It also considered Monday's incident the 487th mass shooting of the year in the U.S. It defines a mass shooting as one with four or more victims wounded or deceased.

On Monday night, police identified the shooter as Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha. Police said evidence suggested the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but made clear that the official cause of death will be released by county medical examiner.