Small plane crashes in Philadelphia, causing multiple injuries

Officials in Philadelphia say a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in the northeast region of the city Friday. Multiple injuries have been reported.

The crash occurred around 6:30p.m. Eastern Time near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping center.

There were two people aboard the Learjet 55, according to Federal Aviation Administration. Local police say other people on the ground were also injured.

The crash has caused a fire that burned multiple homes and damaged several vehicles, according to fire officials. Photos from the scene show fires in residential buildings sending thick columns of smoke into the air.

The crash occurred near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which frequently serves small planes and business jets. The FAA says the plane is a small business-style jet that was bound for Springfield, Missouri.

Flight data reviewed by the Associated Press suggested the plane was a medical transport, registered to a company called Jet Rescue.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he was directing state resources to respond to the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board was gathering details about the crash on Friday night.

Neither the cause of the crash nor the status of those aboard the plane were immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.