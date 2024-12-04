Watch Now
Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Janet Yellen's house in Washington DC

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agent confronted multiple people around 1:30 a.m. who were trying to open car doors along the street.
Officials are investigating after a U.S. Secret Service agent fired a service weapon near Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's home in Washington Tuesday. (Scripps News)
Officials are investigating after a U.S. Secret Service agent fired a service weapon near Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's home in Washington Tuesday.

There was "no evidence to indicate anyone was struck” by the gunfire, Guglielmi said in a statement. There was "no threat to any protectees during this incident and no protectees were harmed."

The people involved in the confrontation fled in a sedan, officials said. The Secret Service issued a warning to local police. A search for the suspects is ongoing.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office are both now investigating the incident.

