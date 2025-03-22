SeaWorld faces OSHA fine after trainer injured by killer whale at Orlando park

SeaWorld has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor after an employee at its Florida location was injured by a killer whale last year.

The labor department said the employee was injured during a training exercise with the orca at the Orlando park in Sept. 2024.

An investigation into the incident by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found that the trainer was "not properly protected from hazards," officials said.

OSHA issued a "general duty clause serious citation for allowing employees to work in close contact with the whale, exposing them to the potential for bites, struck-by and drowning hazards."

The department proposed a fine of $16,550.

SeaWorld has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

SeaWorld has faced intense criticism for years over safety concerns for its trainers and the treatment of its aquatic animals, particularly its captive killer whales. Several trainers had been killed while working with the orcas, leading OSHA to recommend trainers stop swimming with the whales for performance purposes years ago.