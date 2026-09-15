Santa’s mailbox is officially open as USPS kicks off Operation Santa

Get your pens and paper ready. Santa is officially accepting letters.

USPS is letting parents and children know that Operation Santa has officially kicked off for the holiday season.

Each year, thousands of families send letters to the North Pole, and this program gives generous individuals and groups the opportunity to adopt and respond to those letters.

Registration to adopt letters begins on November 2. Participants can register as individuals or as groups.

The letter adoption window opens on November 16.

Submitted letters must follow the program guidelines available at USPSOperationSanta.com. Letters must be postmarked by December 5 to be eligible for potential adoption and fulfillment.

“The holidays are a time to celebrate the joy of the season. But for some, the simple act of exchanging even small gifts is out of reach,” said Sheila Holman, vice president of marketing for the Postal Service. “For more than 100 years, USPS Operation Santa has given kindhearted people the opportunity to make dreams come true for thousands of children and their families through simple acts of kindness.”

USPS and those at the North Pole remind participants that there is no guarantee that letters submitted to the program will be adopted.

Letters should be sent to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Rd.

North Pole, 88888