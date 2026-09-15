Diesel prices set a new record as Trump calls on Ukraine to stop targeting Russian oil

The national average for a gallon of diesel surged above $6.20 Monday, marking the highest price ever recorded.

These prices are up more than $0.30 in just one week and about $2.50 higher than they were a year ago.

The record cost could soon impact the price of almost everything we buy: Diesel is used to power much of the country's freight and delivery infrastructure, which carries groceries, consumer goods and the raw materials that businesses need as inputs.

Democrats are accusing the president of throwing a party in Dallas last week instead of focusing on affordability for American people.

"Trump promised to lower prices on day one. But last week, the broken old man threw a two-day party in Texas while it costs more than ever fill up your truck, to stock your fridge and to power your home," said Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA).

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President Trump has said the prices for diesel and gasoline likely won't come down until after the midterm elections in November. On Monday, he also blamed surging fuel prices on the war in Ukraine, saying Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries are contributing to a fuel shortage.

“Mr. Zelenskyy has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia,” Trump said Monday, speaking to reporters while he attended the Irish Open at the Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Ireland.

"We spoke to Mr. Zelenskyy about it. There are plenty of other targets. Don’t hit diesel fuel, because that’s hurting, that’s hurting the world."