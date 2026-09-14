A rise in animal hoarding cases shows the riskier side of animal rescue

Animal hoarding cases are increasingly challenging rescuers nationwide.

in recent months, stations with the Scripps News Group have reported several rescues involving dozens of animals, many living in overcrowded unhealthy conditions.

In South Florida, investigators uncovered a collie hoarding case. In Cleveland and west Michigan, rescuers removed large groups of neglected dogs from overcrowded homes and breeding operations. And in Tampa, two dozen abandoned rabbits were rescued after they were found dumped in the wild.

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Experts say many such hoarding cases start out with good intentions, but they can quickly spiral beyond what a rescuer can handle.

Animal law and mental health experts say hoarding is often linked to deeper psychological issues.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund says most cases involve cats. Lots of hoarders see themselves as animal saviors, not abusers. But those good intentions can quickly become harmful, trapping animals and cities in a cycle that is difficult to break.