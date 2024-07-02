Prosecutors open to delaying Trump's July 11 sentencing in New York hush money case

Prosecutors in former President Donald Trump's New York hush money case have said they are open to delaying next week's sentencing after a Supreme Court ruling granted Trump some immunity from prosecution.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office filed a letter Tuesday, saying they would be willing to delay Trump's July 11 sentencing. The filing comes just one day after lawyers for the former president asked Judge Juan Merchan to set aside and delay his sentencing, citing Monday's Supreme Court ruling that former, current, and future presidents are entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for official acts taken as president,

