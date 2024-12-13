Philadelphia couple aged 102 and 100 sets record for world's oldest newlyweds

Two seniors who fell in love after they moved to the same floor of a living facility in Philadelphia are the world’s oldest newlyweds, according to Guinness World Records.
Marjorie Fiterman, 102, and Bernie Littman, 100, tied the knot after a nine-year relationship, which began after first meeting at a costume party.
It’s a second marriage for Fiterman and Littman, who were both married to their first partners for over 60 years.
According to Guinness, the couple could’ve crossed paths early in life when they both attended the University of Pennsylvania. Littman became an engineer and Fiterman became a teacher.
Littman’s granddaughter told Guinness and media outlets that his family was surprised given his age but they are happy for the couple.
His family was present when the pair married at their senior living facility in May.
The pair holds the record for the oldest couple to marry with their combined ages of 202 years and 271 days.
Here are some other "oldest" marriage-related world records:
- Oldest married couple: Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes and Julio Cesar Mora Tapia in Ecuador with an aggregate age of 215 years 231 days.
- Oldest bride: Minnie Munro of Australia who married at the age of 102.
- Oldest groom: Harry Stevens of Wisconsin who married at the age of 103.
- Oldest person to conduct a wedding ceremony: Leo Kadet who was 101 years and 266 days old in Sharon, Massachusetts.
- Oldest bridesmaid: Edith Gulliford at the wedding of Kyra Harwood and James Lucas in Chatham, U.K. at the age of 105 years 171 days.
- Oldest best man: Daniel Wilson Clement who served as best man, aged 102 years and 85 days at the marriage of Susan Davey and Alexander Little in Castle Douglas, Scotland in 2015.
- Oldest married couple to visit the North Pole: Heinz G. Fischer and his wife Linda G. Burdet from the U.S. who skied to the North Pole aged 79 and 76 respectively in April 2008.