Philadelphia couple aged 102 and 100 sets record for world's oldest newlyweds

Two seniors who fell in love after they moved to the same floor of a living facility in Philadelphia are the world’s oldest newlyweds, according to Guinness World Records.

Marjorie Fiterman, 102, and Bernie Littman, 100, tied the knot after a nine-year relationship, which began after first meeting at a costume party.

It’s a second marriage for Fiterman and Littman, who were both married to their first partners for over 60 years.

According to Guinness, the couple could’ve crossed paths early in life when they both attended the University of Pennsylvania. Littman became an engineer and Fiterman became a teacher.

Littman’s granddaughter told Guinness and media outlets that his family was surprised given his age but they are happy for the couple.

His family was present when the pair married at their senior living facility in May.

The pair holds the record for the oldest couple to marry with their combined ages of 202 years and 271 days.

