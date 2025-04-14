NYC helicopter company shuts down after deadly Hudson River crash, NTSB says

The New York City helicopter tour company involved in the deadly crash last week in the Hudson River has shut down its operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday night that New York Helicopter Tours was closing down "immediately" and the agency was launching a review into the tour operator's license and safety history. It comes after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York called on federal authorities to revoke the tour company's operating permits.

"The FAA is already analyzing airplane/helicopter hotspots nationwide, and we will be hosting a helicopter safety panel on April 22 to discuss the findings, risks, and additional mitigation options," the FAA said in a statement. "Safety is the FAA's number one priority, and we will not hesitate to act to protect the flying public."

The National Transportation Safety Board said it's still to early to understand what might have caused the crash that killed all six people on board. The victims included Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal and their three children, according to the Associated Press. The pilot was also killed.

Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the NTSB, said the pilot had more than 700 hours of flying time but it's unclear how much experience he had in the Bell 206. The chartered sightseeing helicopter went down around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Divers recovered the bodies from the river shortly after the crash. Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to nearby hospitals, where they later died from their injuries.

Escobar and his family were visiting from Spain.