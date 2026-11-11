New York City building collapse traps people in rubble

Firefighters frantically dug through the rubble of a three-story building in Brooklyn on Wednesday after it collapsed at the edge of a construction site, trapping people beneath the wreckage.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the borough's Flatbush section around 4 p.m. News helicopter footage showed dozens of firefighters scouring the debris, with a group homing in on one area and appearing to use a saw to cut through the wreckage.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW: FDNY units are currently operating at a building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. https://t.co/hZmL1peDKI — FDNY (@FDNY) November 11, 2026

The aerial videos showed firefighters digging at least one person out of the rubble and removing them on a stretcher.

The building that collapsed had been perched at the edge of a lot where another one-story building had been torn down for a construction project. The site was being excavated, and the building that fell down filled the construction pit with bricks and wood.

Another building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was shorn off, exposing the rooms inside, including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing.

A drone hovered over the site as firefighters dug by hand, tossing chunks of rubble aside. Rescuers also used dogs to sniff for survivors. As darkness fell, firefighters used flashlights to illuminate the area where they worked.

Phone and email messages seeking comment were left with the architect, property owner and general contractor listed in city records as being associated with the construction project.

Other agencies were responding to the collapse. The New York City Department of Buildings said its inspectors were on the scene to review the collapse and check on the safety of surrounding buildings.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.