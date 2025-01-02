New Orleans' Bourbon Street reopens one day after deadly truck attack

Officials in New Orleans reopened the city's historic Bourbon Street on Thursday, ahead of the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game between the University of Georgia and Notre Dame at the nearby Caesars Superdome.

The move comes a day after the French Quarters of New Orleans was shut down amid investigations into a deadly attack early on New Year's Day. The attack occurred less than a mile from the stadium.

The FBI said 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas, drove into a crowd of New Year's revelers around 3 a.m. local time in the popular area of Bourbon and Canal Street.

In addition to the 14 killed, officials said dozens of others were injured. Authorities said Jabbar was also killed at the scene following a gunfight with police.

The Sugar Bowl, which was scheduled to be played Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. local time, was ultimately postponed until Thursday at 3 p.m. to allow time for bomb-sniffing dogs to sweep the Superdome and ensure it's safe ahead of the game.

Anne Kirkpatrick, superintendent of New Orleans Police, said additional resources will be used to secure the Superdome as an estimated 70,000 fans will enter the stadium Thursday afternoon.

"We have proven that we can provide safe passage to the Superdome and back," she said. "We've done that time and time again. We're going to just harden our plan. We're going to harden our targets is what we're going to do, but we believe we can absolutely provide a safe and wonderful environment today."