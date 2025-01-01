Sugar Bowl postponed 24 hours following deadly attack in New Orleans

The Sugar Bowl in New Orleans was postponed until Thursday following an attack on Bourbon Street that left at least 10 people dead.

RELATED STORY | FBI investigating 'act of terrorism' after driver plows into crowd in New Orleans, killing 10

The game between Notre Dame and Georgia was scheduled to be played at the Caesars Superdome on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. Central. Officials said the game would be delayed 24 hours.

Prior to the announcement, both schools acknowledged the attack, which is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead said a student was critically injured in the attack.

"I have spoken to the student’s family and shared my concern, support and well wishes on behalf of the entire UGA community," Morehead said. "I would like to express my gratitude to all the first responders who moved so quickly to help those affected by this senseless act of violence, as well as to the medical personnel who are caring for the injured."

Notre Dame's president expressed similar sentiments.

"Our prayers are with family members and loved ones of all those impacted by the terrible attack in New Orleans," Notre Dame President Rev. Robert A. Dowd.

The suspect in the New Year's morning attack was identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas.

