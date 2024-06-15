Nearly 30 rescued after being stuck upside on amusement park ride in Portland

Firefighters rescued nearly 30 people who were stuck upside down on a ride at an amusement park in Portland, Oregon on Friday.

Oaks Park said its “AtmosFEAR” pendulum-style ride got stuck in the apex position just before 3 p.m., leaving 28 riders hanging upside down nearly 50 feet in the air.

Portland Fire and Rescue was immediately notified and first responders arrived at the park about 30 minutes later to help the riders down.

They were able to manually lower the ride and all of the occupants were medically evaluated, according to social media posts from Portland Fire and Rescue.

Only one of the riders, who had a pre-existing medical condition, was transported to a local hospital out of an abundance of caution, according to Oaks Park. The other 27 riders were uninjured.

The ride is closed until further notice, the amusement park said.

“AtmostFEAR” has been open since 2021 without any incidents, Oaks Park said. They have contacted the ride’s manufacturer to figure out what caused it to stop.

“We wish to express our deepest appreciation to the first responders and our staff for taking prompt action, leading to a positive outcome today, and to the rest of the park guests who swiftly followed directions to vacate the park to make way for the emergency responders to attend to the situation,” said Oaks Park in a statement. “Most of all, we are thankful that the riders are safe and with their families.”