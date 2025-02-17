Mules that brought supplies to hurricane victims in North Carolina fatally hit by truck

Two mules and a horse that were remarked as heroes in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene for bringing supplies to stranded victims have died after getting hit by a truck.

Mountain Mule Packer Ranch announced the loss on its Facebook.

The fatal incident happened after a tree fell on the animals' enclosure in North Carolina last weekend and they were able to escape.

The organization said a semi-truck fatally struck the animals — named Vader, Kev, and Amigo.

"Their halters, labeled in remembrance, will now be retired while they run free in Heaven's green pastures," the organization wrote on Facebook. "And today, as we loaded up to set up a base camp in Virginia to help our northern neighbors suffering from horrible flooding and storms, we think we felt a bray of approval on the new members of the team that were loaded."

