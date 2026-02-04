Warships boost US presence in Haiti ahead of key political deadline

Several U.S. warships deployed by the Trump administration arrived at the Bay of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, increasing global attention on Haiti during a volatile moment for its government.

According to U.S. Southern Command, the deployment of USS Stockdale, USCGC Stone, and USCGC Diligence comes under the direction of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as part of "Operation Southern Spear," a U.S. military campaign aimed at targeting alleged drug traffickers across the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

The operation has already resulted in more than 100 deaths from boat strikes, with officials saying the goal is to curb organized crime and strengthen security in the region.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti described the arrival of the warships as reflecting America's "unwavering commitment to the security, stability, and a brighter future for the Republic of Haiti." While part of ongoing crime-fighting efforts, the move has also been interpreted as a strong message of support and a show of force amid escalating political tensions.

This week's developments come ahead of a critical deadline: February 7, which marks the end of the mandate for Haiti's nine-member Transitional Presidential Council. Tensions have risen steadily, especially since the council was recently hit with U.S. visa restrictions after voting to remove the current prime minister, defying calls from the U.S. government to maintain stability.

Accusations by the U.S. against senior Haitian officials for allegedly supporting gangs have added to the country's instability. The U.S. Embassy on Wednesday publicly backed the current prime minister, saying it supports his "Prime Minister Fils-Aimè's leadership in building a strong, prosperous, and free Haiti.