Fort Bragg name restored: Now honors a WWII hero

A U.S. military base is regaining its former name, this time to honor someone new.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed an order to restore the name of a special operations base in North Carolina to Fort Bragg.

The base was renamed Fort Liberty in 2023 as part of then-President Joe Biden's effort to remove names that honored Confederate soldiers.

The Department of Defense created a Naming Commission in 2021 to identify and recommend the removal of anything that "commemorates the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederacy."

RELATED STORY | How much does renaming controversial military locations cost?

Established in 1918, Fort Bragg was named after Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general and known slave owner from North Carolina.

Now, the Pentagon says the base will be named after Private First Class Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero who earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his courage during the Battle of the Bulge.

"This change underscores the installation's legacy of recognizing those who have demonstrated extraordinary service and sacrifice for the nation," said Department of Defense Press Secretary John Ullyot.