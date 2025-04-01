Body of fourth missing US soldier recovered in Lithuania after week-long search

Officials announced Tuesday the body of a fourth missing American soldier has been recovered in Lithuania following an extensive week-long search. It comes a day after the three other missing servicemembers were also found deceased.

"This past week has been devastating. Today our hearts bear the weight of an unbearable pain with the loss of our final Dogface Soldier," Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Inf. Div. commanding general, said in a statement. “Though we have received some closure, the world is darker without them.”

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa said all four servicemembers — assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade and Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Divison — went missing on March 25 while on a scheduled mission to recover an immobilized tactical vehicle.

The first three soldiers and their heavily armored vehicle were found Monday submerged in swampy terrain in the eastern part of Lithuania near bordering Belarus. Officials said it took "tremendous resources" to recover the 63-ton-vehicle from the peat bog, including helicopters, unmanned aerial systems, excavators, and other heavy machinery.

Christopher Saunders/U.S. Army via AP In this image provided by the U.S. Army, Lithuanian Army and emergency services personnel build a makeshift dam from HESCO barrier bags during recovery efforts for four U.S. soldiers in a U.S. Army M88 Hercules submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area near Pabadre, Lithuania.

Officials said all of the deceased soldiers' identities are being withheld until their next of kin have been notified.

“As the fourth and final Soldier has been recovered from this tragic accident, we will continue to mourn their loss as we work to quickly return our Dog Face Soldiers home to their families,” said Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general, V Corps. “It has been truly amazing and very humbling to watch the incredible recovery team from different commands, countries and continents come together and give everything to recover our Soldiers. Thank you, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, the U.S. Navy and the Army Corps of Engineers. We are forever grateful.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a Tuesday briefing that the entire Trump administration is praying for the victims' friends and family.

"This is another stark reminder of the selfless sacrifice of our brave military men and women who risk their lives around the world every day to keep us save," Leavitt told reporters. "God bless them."

Officials said the soldiers were deployed to Lithuania as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve and were permanently stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.