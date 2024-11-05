Man with 'torch,' 'flare gun' arrested at US Capitol, police say

A man was arrested at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday after being stopped during the screening process. Capitol Police said in a notice that the man had a "torch" and a "flare gun" and said he smelled of fuel.

The announcement — released just after noon on Tuesday as Americans across the country went out to the polls to cast their vote in the 2024 presidential election — said the man was arrested at the Capitol Visitor Center. Police said the visitor center was closed and tours were stopped for the day as an investigation continued on the incident.

Capitol Police indicated officers would update the public further on the investigation on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the suspect's movements prior to the arrest were tracked and a vehicle near the Capitol was cleared.

The U.S. Capitol Visitor Center is normally open from Monday to Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET with free tours every 10 minutes until 3:20 p.m. ET on those days.

On Tuesday afternoon Scripps New reported that Gov. Tim Walz landed in the Washington, D.C. area headed to Howard University where the Harris-Walz campaign watch party would be held Tuesday night as presidential election results flooded in.