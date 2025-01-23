Late-night shooting in San Antonio leaves 7 officers with injuries

San Antonio Police confirmed that seven of its officers were shot late Wednesday while responding to a "suicide in progress" call.

At least four of the officers had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police Chief William McManus said an officer arrived on the scene and was shot by the shooter. Moments later, six additional officers arrived and were also shot.

RELATED STORY | Teen kills 1 student, wounds another in Nashville school shooting

McManus said the shooter then barricaded themselves for several hours as SWAT arrived. SWAT then encountered the shooter, who was found dead.

It was unclear if the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was shot by police, McManus said.

"The suspect had three arrests on Jan. 18, two for assault offenses and one for DWI," McManus said. "He was out on bond at the time."