Iran's uranium enrichment explained: What's at stake in US-Iran nuclear talks

Technical talks between the United States and Iran are continuing this week in Switzerland as the two countries work toward a final nuclear deal. A central priority for the White House is ensuring Iran never develops a nuclear weapon.

A new memorandum of understanding commits Iran to not producing or developing a nuclear weapon. But Iran's president says the country will not give up the ability to enrich uranium entirely — and that distinction is at the heart of the negotiations.

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One of the biggest issues in this 60-day negotiating period is the future of Iran's nuclear program and its uranium enrichment capabilities.

"It's a question of principle for Iran," said John Erath, senior director at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation. "They have asserted a so-called right to enrich under the Non Proliferation Treaty. It's a fallacy. The nonproliferation treaty is silent on the matter. It does not say that there is a right to enrich, it does not say that there is a prohibition on enrichment."

Uranium is a heavy metal found naturally in the Earth. To be used for energy or weapons, it must be modified to increase the concentration of the U-235 isotope.

Natural uranium has a U-235 content of just 0.7%. To be useful in nuclear power plants, it is typically enriched to 3-5%. Tehran's nuclear research center requires uranium enriched to about 20%. Weapons-grade uranium is typically at 90%, though it can serve other purposes as well — such as powering nuclear submarines.

A potential deal with Iran could impose limits on enrichment levels. But one of the biggest challenges is addressing the highly enriched uranium Iran already possesses.

"Even if Iran was — were to not have any new enrichment capacity, that stockpile needs to be dealt with, because you can still build nuclear weapons straight away without further enrichment from it," said Sebastian Philippe, nuclear security specialist and professor at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

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Experts believe conditions are right for a new nuclear deal, in part because Iran holds a significant point of leverage.

"Iran has a much better tool to force potential opponents to do what it wants by closing the Strait of Hormuz," Erath said. "[Iran] doesn't need nuclear weapons to do that."

The White House says Iran has agreed to allow international nuclear inspectors back into the country for the first time in years. Any final deal between the US and Iran on Iran's nuclear program is likely to include continued inspections for years to come.