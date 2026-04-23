US seizes Iran-linked oil tanker in Indian Ocean raid

The U.S. military seized an Iranian-linked ship in the Indian Ocean overnight.

"U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T Majestic X transporting oil from Iran, in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," the Department of War posted on X Thursday morning.

Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T Majestic X transporting oil from Iran, in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. We will continue global maritime enforcement to… pic.twitter.com/SWF6Jt9Ci4 — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) April 23, 2026

In a video accompanying the post, U.S. forces are seen rappelling from a military helicopter and boarding the ship.

The Associated Press reports the ship was bound for China.

"We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate," the U.S. military said.

The incident is the latest military escalation between Iran and the U.S., which are observing an extended ceasefire.

On Wednesday, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz, seizing two of them.

Despite the growing tensions, the Trump administration still appears optimistic that it can eventually reach a long-term peace deal with Iran. Iran, however, has pushed back on the idea that a deal could be imminent.

A top Iranian official appeared to cast doubt on any negotiations as long as the U.S. Navy enforces a blockade on Iranian ports.

“They did not achieve their goals through military aggression, nor will they through bullying,” Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said. “The only way forward is to recognize the rights of the Iranian nation.”

